MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s week 3 of the high school football season! We continue on with non-region play across the area. Below are the scores, with the highlights updated and uploaded after the Blitz on Friday night.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCHSL SCORES:

Conway

North Myrtle Beach

Socastee

Myrtle Beach

Lake City

St. James

South Florence

Carolina Forest

Dreher

West Florence

Hartsville

Dillon

Cheraw

Darlington

Carvers Bay

Georgetown

Aynor

Lakewood

Marlboro County

Oceanside Collegiate

Waccamaw

Johnsonville

Mullins

Trinity Collegiate

Green Sea Floyds

Kingstree

Hemingway

Marion

Chesterfield

Lake View

Latta

Lee Central

Lamar

Andrew Jackson

SCISA SCORES:

Carolina Academy

Bethesda Academy

Florence Christian

Orangeburg Prep

King’s Academy

Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy

Conway Christian

NORTH CAROLINA SCORES:

Red Springs

Lumberton

Jack Britt

Scotland

Fairmont

Southern Lee