The Blitz – Week 3 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florence Christian will travel to Orangeburg Prep Friday night.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the scores, highlights, and pictures from Week 3 of the high school football season across the Carolinas, Grand Strand, and Pee Dee.

Friday Night Scores:

Myrtle Beach
Socastee

Hartsville
Conway

St. James
North Myrtle Beach

Hoggard
Carolina Forest

West Florence
Lake City

Lower Richland
Wilson

Scotland County (NC)
DH Conley

EA Laney
Lumberton (NC)

Andrews
Georgetown

East Clarendon
Aynor

Academic Magnet
Waccamaw

Cheraw
Central

Marion
Timmonsville

McBee
Hannah-Pamplico

CE Murray
Mullins

Hemingway
Carvers Bay

Loris
Green Sea Floyds

Lamar
North Central

Fairmont (NC)
West Bladen (NC)

Carolina Academy
John Paul II

Dillon Christian
Trinity-Byrnes

Florence Christian
Orangeburg Prep

King’s Academy
Robert E. Lee

Pee Dee Academy
Colleton Prep

Thomas Sumter
Christian Academy of MB

