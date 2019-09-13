The Blitz – Week 3 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Tampa Bay held Cam Newton in check and came up with a late goal-line stand and the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 20-14 early Friday to give coach Bruce Arians his first victory with the team.

Chris Godwin had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards and a score and the Bucs won despite converting only 2 of 12 first downs in the game that was delayed 25 minutes in first quarter because of lightning in the area.