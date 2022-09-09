MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s another Friday night of high school football in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Our local teams are continuing their non-region contests. Below are the scores and then the highlights after the Blitz to follow.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

North Myrtle Beach

Conway

St. James

Lake City

Myrtle Beach

Socastee

Carolina Forest

South Florence

West Florence

Dreher

Hilton Head Island

Wilson

Dillon

Hartsville

Lakewood

Aynor

Oceanside Collegiate

Marlboro County

Johnsonville

Waccamaw

Georgetown

Carvers Bay

Darlington

Cheraw

Andrews

Hannah-Pamplico

Marion

Hemingway

Lee Central

Latta

Lake View

Chesterfield

Kingstree

Green Sea Floyds

Andrew Jackson

Lamar

Trinity Collegiate

Mullins

East Clarendon

McBee

Bethesda Academy

Carolina Academy

Conway Christian

Pee Dee Academy

Lee Academy

Dillon Christian

Orangeburg Prep

Florence Christian

Williamsburg Academy

King’s Academy

Southern Lee

Fairmont (NC)

Jack Britt

Scotland (NC)