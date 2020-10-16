The Blitz – Week 4 Highlights & Scores

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – High School Football got started early in week 4 with four contests on Thursday evening. Below are the latest scores and highlights from the action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Green Sea Floyds 14
Johnsonville 32 (Final)
Timmonsville 8
Lake View 46 (Final)
Hannah-Pamplico 20
Carvers Bay 27 (Final)
Latta 6
Marion 25 (Final)
FRIDAY SCORES:
Carolina Forest
Socastee
Sumter
St. James
West Florence
Conway
Myrtle Beach
Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach
Darlington
Wilson
South Florence
Aynor
Georgetown
Lake City
Marlboro County
Dillon
Waccamaw
Andrews
Lee Central
Lewisville
Lamar
Hemingway
East Clarendon
McBee
Great Falls
Mullins
Kingstree – PPD to November 6
North Central
Cheraw – PPD
SCISA Scoreboard:
Florence Christian
Carolina Academy
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Robert E. Lee Academy
Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian – Canceled
Trinity Collegiate
Heathwood Hall
Williamsburg Academy
King’s Academy