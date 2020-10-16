The Blitz – Week 4 Highlights & Scores

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – High School Football got started early in week 4 with four contests on Thursday evening. Below are the latest scores and highlights from the action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Green Sea Floyds 14
Johnsonville 32 (Final)

Timmonsville 8
Lake View 46 (Final)

Hannah-Pamplico 20
Carvers Bay 27 (Final)

Latta 6
Marion 25 (Final)

FRIDAY SCORES:

Carolina Forest
Socastee

Sumter
St. James

West Florence
Conway

Myrtle Beach
Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach
Darlington

Wilson
South Florence

Aynor
Georgetown

Lake City
Marlboro County

Dillon
Waccamaw

Andrews
Lee Central

Lewisville
Lamar

Hemingway
East Clarendon

McBee
Great Falls

Mullins
Kingstree – PPD to November 6

North Central
Cheraw – PPD

SCISA Scoreboard:

Florence Christian
Carolina Academy

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Robert E. Lee Academy

Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian – Canceled

Trinity Collegiate
Heathwood Hall

Williamsburg Academy
King’s Academy

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories