The Blitz – Week 4 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s week 4 of the high school football season and it will feel a lot more normal with just about every school getting a chance to play on this Friday. Below are the scores and the video from the night across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. All contests begin at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Conway
Sumter

Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach – 7:05pm

Myrtle Beach
Darlington

West Florence
Wilson

South Florence
South Pointe

Loris
Dillon

Georgetown
Waccamaw

Marlboro County
Crestwood

Lake City
Lakewood

Hannah-Pamplico
Aynor

Mullins
Andrews

Marion
Kingstree

Scott’s Branch
Carvers Bay

Columbia
Timmonsville

Great Falls
Lamar

Chesterfield
Lake View

Johnsonville
Andrew Jackson

East Clarendon
North Central

South Columbus (NC)
Green Sea Floyds

Thomas Sumter
Pee Dee Academy

King’s Academy
Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian
Calhoun County

Trinity Collegiate
First Baptist

Clinton
Fairmont (NC)

Scotland (NC)
Hoke County

SATURDAY SCORE:

Lumberton (NC)
Cape Fear – 6pm

