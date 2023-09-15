MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have hit Week 4 of the high school football season. Below are the scores & highlights after Friday night’s “Blitz.”

FRIDAY NIGHT SCHSL Scores:

Loris
Conway

Socastee
Dillon

Ashley Ridge
St. James

Irmo
Hartsville

Darlington
Wilson

South Florence
South Pointe

Waccamaw
Andrews

Philip Simmons
Aynor

Georgetown
Lake City

Marlboro County
Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Cheraw
Marion

Red Springs (NC)
Mullins

Johnsonville
Latta

Hannah-Pamplico
East Clarendon

Kingstree
Hemingway

Lamar
McBee

Lake View
Central Pageland

SCISA Scores:

Augusta Christian
Trinity Collegiate

Clarendon Hall
King’s Academy

Dillon Christian
Calhoun Academy

Pee Dee Academy
Williamsburg Academy

Thomas Sumter
Carolina Academy

North Carolina Scores:

Lumberton
Cape Fear

Fairmont
Riverside-Martin