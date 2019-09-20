The Blitz – Week 4 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Myrtle Beach and QB Luke Doty battle Carolina Forest in our “Blitz” Game of the Week.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s week 4 of the high school football season, a beautiful night of games. Below are the matchups, scores, highlights, and pictures from across our portion of the Carolinas.

Friday Night Scores:

Socastee
North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach
Carolina Forest

Bluffton
Hartsville

Crestwood
Darlington

West Florence
Camden

Marlboro County
South Florence

St. James
Georgetown

Lake City
Manning

Waccamaw
North Charleston

Lake View
Marion

Green Sea Floyds
Aynor

Hannah-Pamplico
Johnsonville

Mullins
Carvers Bay

Cheraw
Lamar

Buford
Chesterfield

Latta
Kingstree

Lakewood
Hemingway

Dillon Christian
King’s Academy

Carolina Academy
Christian Academy of MB

Greenwood Christian
Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy
Thomas Heyward

Trinity-Byrnes
Oakbrook Prep

Purnell Swett (NC)
Hoggard (NC)

West Columbus (NC)
Fairmont (NC)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: