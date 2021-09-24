Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz Week 5 – scores and highlights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We are at the halfway point of the high school football season as we enter Week 5. Below are the games, scores, and highlights to come after the 11pm Blitz on News13. The home team is listed on the bottom. All games begin at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:

Conway
Carolina Forest

Sumter
St. James

Whiteville (NC)
Socastee

Fort Dorchester
Myrtle Beach

West Florence
Hartsville

Darlington
Wilson

North Myrtle Beach
South Florence

Dillon
Aynor – 7:05pm

Waccamaw
Loris

Camden
Lake City

Lakewood
Marlboro County

Lee Central
Marion

Andrews
Kingstree

Johnsonville
Lake View

East Clarendon
Carvers Bay

Lamar
McBee

West Columbus (NC)
Green Sea Floyds

Legion Collegiate
Hemingway

Dillon Christian
Carolina Academy

Lee Academy
Pee Dee Academy

Florence Christian
Orangeburg Prep

Ben Lippen
Trinity Collegiate

Calhoun Academy
King’s Academy

Dorchester Academy
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

Fairmont (NC)
West Bladen

Scotland (NC)
Southern Lee

Jack Britt
Lumberton (NC)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories