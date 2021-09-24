The Blitz Week 5 – scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We are at the halfway point of the high school football season as we enter Week 5. Below are the games, scores, and highlights to come after the 11pm Blitz on News13. The home team is listed on the bottom. All games begin at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:
Conway
Carolina Forest
Sumter
St. James
Whiteville (NC)
Socastee
Fort Dorchester
Myrtle Beach
West Florence
Hartsville
Darlington
Wilson
North Myrtle Beach
South Florence
Dillon
Aynor – 7:05pm
Waccamaw
Loris
Camden
Lake City
Lakewood
Marlboro County
Lee Central
Marion
Andrews
Kingstree
Johnsonville
Lake View
East Clarendon
Carvers Bay
Lamar
McBee
West Columbus (NC)
Green Sea Floyds
Legion Collegiate
Hemingway
Dillon Christian
Carolina Academy
Lee Academy
Pee Dee Academy
Florence Christian
Orangeburg Prep
Ben Lippen
Trinity Collegiate
Calhoun Academy
King’s Academy
Dorchester Academy
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Fairmont (NC)
West Bladen
Scotland (NC)
Southern Lee
Jack Britt
Lumberton (NC)