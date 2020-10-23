The Blitz – Week 5 scores and highlights

Myrtle Beach on the left will face Wilson on Friday, while Hartsville hosts South Florence, both games are at 7:30pm.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s Week 5 of the high school football season. Below are the latest scores and highlights from the Friday night action across our region.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Conway
Sumter

St. James
Carolina Forest

Waccamaw
Socastee – canceled, non-region game

Myrtle Beach
Wilson

West Florence
North Myrtle Beach

South Florence
Hartsville

Georgetown
Dillon

Loris
Aynor

Marlboro County
Camden

Andrews
Latta

Marion
Mullins – Monday, October 26 – 6pm

Lamar
CA Johnson

Green Sea Floyds
Timmonsville

Hannah-Pamplico
Lake View

Hemingway
Carvers Bay

East Clarendon
CE Murray

Lewisville
McBee – canceled, COVID-19 concerns

SCISA Scoreboard:

Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy

Christian Academy
Dillon Christian

Florence Christian
Spartanburg Christian

Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate

Lee Academy
King’s Academy

