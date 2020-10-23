The Blitz – Week 5 scores and highlights

LAKE VIEW (WBTW) - Our Pee Dee player of the week from week 4 is Lake View running back Ja'Correus Ford. He needed just the first half of their game to put up big numbers. Ford ran for 231 yards and 3 scores in their 46-8 victory over Timmonsville. The victory clinched a playoff spot and a Region 5-1A title for the Wild Gators. Lake View is ranked #1 in the state in Class A.

The Wild Gators will host Hannah-Pamplico on Friday night at 7:30pm.