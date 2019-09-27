The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

Our Blitz game of the week features Wilson (4-0) against West Florence (3-1) from Memorial Stadium.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores, highlights, and pictures from Week 5 of the high school football season across our portion of the Carolinas.

Friday Night Scores:

Wilson
West Florence

Conway
Myrtle Beach

Georgetown
Socastee

Aynor
St. James

South Florence
Darlington

Carolina Forest
Loris

St. John’s
Waccamaw

Hartsville
Abbeville

Carvers Bay
Latta

Mullins
East Clarendon

Kingstree
Hannah-Pamplico

Lamar
Lake View

Chesterfield
Lee Central

Green Sea Floyds
McBee

CE Murray
Hemingway

Timmonsville
Scott’s Branch

Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian

Christian Academy of MB
Florence Christian

Thomas Sumter
Carolina Academy

Scotland County (NC)
Jack Britt (NC)

Purnell Swett (NC)
Richmond (NC)

Fairmont (NC)
St. Paul’s (NC)

