The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

DILLON (WBTW) - Our latest Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week lit it up last Friday in their 67-27 win over the King's Academy. Dillon Christian junior QB Trent Johnson threw for 358 yards and 5 scores, also ran for another 25 and scored twice on the ground. It was his first start of the season at the position too, pretty solid performance! The Warriors are 2-2 overall as they head into their match with Pee Dee Academy Friday night at 7:30pm.