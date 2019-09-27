The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores, highlights, and pictures from Week 5 of the high school football season across our portion of the Carolinas.
Friday Night Scores:
Wilson
West Florence
Conway
Myrtle Beach
Georgetown
Socastee
Aynor
St. James
South Florence
Darlington
Carolina Forest
Loris
St. John’s
Waccamaw
Hartsville
Abbeville
Carvers Bay
Latta
Mullins
East Clarendon
Kingstree
Hannah-Pamplico
Lamar
Lake View
Chesterfield
Lee Central
Green Sea Floyds
McBee
CE Murray
Hemingway
Timmonsville
Scott’s Branch
Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian
Christian Academy of MB
Florence Christian
Thomas Sumter
Carolina Academy
Scotland County (NC)
Jack Britt (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)
Richmond (NC)
Fairmont (NC)
St. Paul’s (NC)