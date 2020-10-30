The Blitz – Week 6 scores and highlights

Sports

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s Week 6 of the SCHSL high school football season. Below are the scores and highlights from all the action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

THURSDAY SCORE:

Darlington 7
West Florence 49 (Final)

FRIDAY SCORES:

Conway
St. James

Beaufort
Carolina Forest

South Florence
Myrtle Beach

Hartsville
Wilson

Dillon
Loris

Aynor
Green Sea Floyds

Lake City
Marlboro County

Lake View
Waccamaw

Carvers Bay
Georgetown

Mullins
Latta – Canceled

Marion 34
Mullins 0 – (Final) Monday, October 26

Marion
Manning

Lamar
Timmonsville – Canceled – COVID-19

CE Murray
Johnsonville

East Clarendon
Lewisville

Hemingway
Kingstree

SCISA Scoreboard:

Orangeburg Prep
Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Calhoun Academy

King’s Academy
Dillon Christian

Trinity Collegiate
Cardinal Newman

