The Blitz – Week 6 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – ESPN Events is set for the inaugural MyrtleBeach Bowl, scheduled to make its debut on Monday, Dec. 21, at 2:30p.m. ET, on ESPN.

“After many months of challenges, we are delighted to be bringing thisgame to the Myrtle Beach area,” said Rachel Quigley, Executive Director. “While this year may not be traditional, our team has worked tirelessly toestablish this game and ensure its success for years to come.”

The first installment of the bowl game will be played at Brooks Stadium,located on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

“We are excited to have an official date for the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl and we look forward to working with ESPN Events to create the best event and atmosphere possible for the participating teams,” said Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “This event will showcase the Myrtle Beach area, providing additional positive national coverage for our destination.”

The game will feature two NCAA Division I college football programs, who will be selected for the game based on their win-loss record.

For more information, visit www.myrtlebeachbowlgame.com.