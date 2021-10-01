Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz Week 6 – scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s another Friday night of high school football action as many across the region play regional contests in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Below are the scores and highlights after the Blitz at 11pm. All games start at 7:30pm and the home team is listed on the bottom.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Conway
St. James

Socastee
Sumter

Myrtle Beach
West Florence

Wilson
North Myrtle Beach

South Florence
Darlington

Dillon
Lamar

Loris
Georgetown

Aynor
Waccamaw

Marlboro County
Lake City

Marion
Latta

Andrews
Kingstree

Lee Central
Mullins

Johnsonville
Green Sea Floyds

Lake View
Hannah-Pamplico

East Clarendon
Hemingway

Hammond
Trinity Collegiate

Pelion
Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy
Williamsburg Academy

King’s Academy
St. John’s Christian Academy

Dillon Christian
Lee Academy

East Bladen
Fairmont (NC)

Lumberton (NC)
South View

