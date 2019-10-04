The Blitz – Week 6 Scores and Highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the scores and the highlights from the night of high school football for week 6 of the regular season.

Friday Night Scores:

Socastee
Carolina Forest

West Florence
Conway

St. James
South Florence

Hartsville
Myrtle Beach

Darlington
Wilson

North Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County

Marion
Dillon

Lake City
Loris

Aynor
Cheraw

Waccamaw
Georgetown

Andrews
Carvers Bay

Mullins
Kingstree

Johnsonville
Latta

East Clarendon
Hannah-Pamplico

Gray Collegiate
Lamar

Hemingway
Timmonsville

Green Sea Floyds
Baptist Hill

Lake View
McBee

Andrew Jackson
Chesterfield

Christian Academy of MB
Trinity-Byrnes

Florence Christian
Oakbrook Prep

Hilton Head Prep
Carolina Academy

King’s Academy
Pee Dee Academy

Williamsburg Academy
Dillon Christian

Jack Britt (NC)
Lumberton (NC)

Scotland (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)

Whiteville (NC)
Fairmont (NC)

  • Marion at Dillon
