MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We are halfway through the high school football season and now region play is underway for all our squads. Below are the scores and then highlights from Week 6 after the 11pm Blitz.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCHSL SCORES:
Conway
St. James
Socastee
Sumter
Wilson
North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach
West Florence
Hartsville
South Florence
Manning
Aynor
Loris
Dillon
Georgetown
Waccamaw
Darlington
Marlboro County
Crestwood
Lake City
Andrews
Marion
Lee Central
Mullins
Andrew Jackson
Cheraw
Latta
Lamar
Johnsonville
Carvers Bay
Green Sea Floyds
Lake View
East Clarendon
Hemingway
SCISA SCOREBOARD:
Carolina Academy
Spartanburg Christian
Dillon Christian
Thomas Heyward
Florence Christian
Hilton Head Prep
King’s Academy
Patrick Henry
Pee Dee Academy
Pinewood Prep
NORTH CAROLINA SCORES:
Union Pines
Scotland
Lumberton
South View
Fairmont
Midway