MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We are halfway through the high school football season and now region play is underway for all our squads. Below are the scores and then highlights from Week 6 after the 11pm Blitz.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCHSL SCORES:

Conway

St. James

Socastee

Sumter

Wilson

North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach

West Florence

Hartsville

South Florence

Manning

Aynor

Loris

Dillon

Georgetown

Waccamaw

Darlington

Marlboro County

Crestwood

Lake City

Andrews

Marion

Lee Central

Mullins

Andrew Jackson

Cheraw

Latta

Lamar

Johnsonville

Carvers Bay

Green Sea Floyds

Lake View

East Clarendon

Hemingway

SCISA SCOREBOARD:

Carolina Academy

Spartanburg Christian

Dillon Christian

Thomas Heyward

Florence Christian

Hilton Head Prep

King’s Academy

Patrick Henry

Pee Dee Academy

Pinewood Prep

NORTH CAROLINA SCORES:

Union Pines

Scotland

Lumberton

South View

Fairmont

Midway