MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s now Week 7 of the high school football season and we are full throttle into regional play across the area. Below are the scores, along with highlights & video after the Friday Night edition of the Blitz on News13.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD:
Conway
Carolina Forest
Socastee
St. James
Wilson
South Florence
West Florence
North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach
Hartsville
Aynor
Dillon
Loris
Waccamaw
Camden
Darlington
Lakewood
Lake City
Crestwood
Marlboro County
Kingstree
Marion
Andrews
Mullins
Central
Cheraw
Latta
Hannah-Pamplico
Green Sea Floyds
Lamar
Hemingway
Carvers Bay
SCISA Scoreboard:
Greenwood Christian
Carolina Academy
King’s Academy
Dillon Christian
Pee Dee Academy
Wilson Hall
Pinewood Prep
Florence Christian
Trinity Collegiate
Ben Lippen
NC Scoreboard:
West Bladen
Fairmont (NC)
Gray’s Creek
Lumberton (NC)