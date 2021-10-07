The Blitz – Week 7 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest scores and highlights from Week 7 of the high school football season that began for some on Thursday night.
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Timmonsville 8
Green Sea Floyds 48 (Final)
Lucy Beckham 0
Loris 35 (Final)
Lamar 48
Lewisville 8 (Final)
Spartanburg Christian
Pee Dee Academy
Florence Christian 14
Heathwood Hall 21 (Final)
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Carolina Forest
Conway
St. James
Socastee
Hartsville
Myrtle Beach
Darlington
North Myrtle Beach
South Florence
Wilson
Waccamaw
Dillon
Georgetown
Aynor
Camden
Marlboro County
Lake City
Manning
Latta
Andrews
Mullins
Marion
Cheraw
Central
Carvers Bay
Hemingway
Williamsburg Academy
Dillon Christian
Trinity Collegiate
Porter Gaud
Carolina Academy
Lee Academy
Lumberton (NC)
Gray’s Creek