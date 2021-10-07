Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz – Week 7 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest scores and highlights from Week 7 of the high school football season that began for some on Thursday night.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Timmonsville 8
Green Sea Floyds 48 (Final)

Lucy Beckham 0
Loris 35 (Final)

Lamar 48
Lewisville 8 (Final)

Spartanburg Christian
Pee Dee Academy

Florence Christian 14
Heathwood Hall 21 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Carolina Forest
Conway

St. James
Socastee

Hartsville
Myrtle Beach

Darlington
North Myrtle Beach

South Florence
Wilson

Waccamaw
Dillon

Georgetown
Aynor

Camden
Marlboro County

Lake City
Manning

Latta
Andrews

Mullins
Marion

Cheraw
Central

Carvers Bay
Hemingway

Williamsburg Academy
Dillon Christian

Trinity Collegiate
Porter Gaud

Carolina Academy
Lee Academy

Lumberton (NC)
Gray’s Creek

