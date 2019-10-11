The Blitz – Week 7 Scores and Highlights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Florence defeated St. James, 42-14 on Thursday to open up Week 7 play across our region.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 7 of the high school football season from across our portion of the Carolinas.

Thursday Night Scores:

St. James 14
West Florence 42 (Final)

Friday Night Scores:

Carolina Forest
South Florence

Conway
Socastee

Darlington
Myrtle Beach

Wilson
North Myrtle Beach

Marlboro County
Hartsville

Loris
Dillon

Cheraw
Lake City

Marion
Aynor

Bishop England
Waccamaw

Manning
Georgetown

Chesterfield
North Central

Carvers Bay
Hannah-Pamplico

Johnsonville
Mullins

Latta
East Clarendon

Andrews
Kingstree

Timmonsville
Green Sea Floyds

Charleston Math & Science
Lake View

Blacksburg
McBee

Christian Academy of MB
Dillon Christian

Florence Christian
Robert E. Lee

Thomas Sumter
Pee Dee Academy

Trinity-Byrnes
Williamsburg Academy

East Bladen (NC)
Fairmont (NC)

Lumberton (NC)
Seventy-First (NC)

Hoke (NC)
Scotland (NC)

Purnell Swett (NC)
Pinecrest (NC)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: