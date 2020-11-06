The Blitz – Week 7 Scores & Highlights

Pee Dee Academy looks to make another run to the SCISA state finals, with their playoffs beginning tonight.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the regular season for the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) teams and the first round of the playoffs for the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA.) Below are the scores and highlights from the action!

THURSDAY SCORE:

Wilson 6
Carolina Forest 42 (Final)

FRIDAY SCORES:

Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach

Hartsville
Darlington

West Florence
South Florence

St. James
Loris

Georgetown
Socastee

Dillon
Marlboro County

Manning
Lake City – Canceled – COVID-19

Waccamaw
Carvers Bay

Hemingway
Johnsonville

Hannah-Pamplico
East Clarendon

Lakewood
Lamar

SCISA 1st Round Playoffs:

Beaufort Academy
Pee Dee Academy

Florence Christian
Orangeburg Prep

Hilton Head Prep
Carolina Academy

Bethesda Academy
Dillon Christian

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Thomas Heyward

