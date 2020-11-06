The Blitz – Week 7 Scores & Highlights

LAKE CITY (WBTW) - Our Pee Dee Blitz player of the week is the veteran quarterback of the Lake City Panthers, Hilshon Bailey. Last week in our Blitz game of the week, he totaled 289 yards and accounted for 4 touchdowns in the team's 34-20 win over Marlboro County to secure a playoff spot. They finished as runners up in Region 6-3A.

The Panthers were supposed to play Manning on Friday night, but a member of Manning squad tested positive for COVID-19. Instead the team will now focus on the postseason run ahead, which begins on November 13th.