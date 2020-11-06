The Blitz – Week 7 Scores & Highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the regular season for the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) teams and the first round of the playoffs for the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA.) Below are the scores and highlights from the action!
THURSDAY SCORE:
Wilson 6
Carolina Forest 42 (Final)
FRIDAY SCORES:
Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach
Hartsville
Darlington
West Florence
South Florence
St. James
Loris
Georgetown
Socastee
Dillon
Marlboro County
Manning
Lake City – Canceled – COVID-19
Waccamaw
Carvers Bay
Hemingway
Johnsonville
Hannah-Pamplico
East Clarendon
Lakewood
Lamar
SCISA 1st Round Playoffs:
Beaufort Academy
Pee Dee Academy
Florence Christian
Orangeburg Prep
Hilton Head Prep
Carolina Academy
Bethesda Academy
Dillon Christian
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Thomas Heyward