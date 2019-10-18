The Blitz – Week 8 Highlights and Scores

Green Sea Floyds (white) faces Lake View Friday night in our game of the week.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the highlights and scores from week 8 of the high school football season across our portion of the Carolinas.

Friday Night Scores:

Carolina Forest
St. James

South Florence
Conway

Socastee
West Florence

Marlboro County
Myrtle Beach

Hartsville
Wilson

North Myrtle Beach
Darlington

Cheraw
Loris

Dillon
Aynor

Lake City
Marion

Waccamaw
Manning

Georgetown
Hanahan

Carvers Bay
Johnsonville

Hannah-Pamplico
Mullins

Latta
Andrews

East Clarendon
Kingstree

Chesterfield
Central

Green Sea Floyds
Lake View

Timmonsville
Lamar

Great Falls
McBee

Dillon Christian
Florence Christian

Greenwood Christian
Trinity-Byrnes

King’s Academy
Thomas Sumter

Pee Dee Academy
Williamsburg Academy

Robert E. Lee
Carolina Academy

Christian Academy of MB
Northside Christian

Seventy-First
Scotland (NC)

Fairmont (NC)
South Columbus (NC)

Jack Britt (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)

