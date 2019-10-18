The Blitz – Week 8 Highlights and Scores

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the highlights and scores from week 8 of the high school football season across our portion of the Carolinas.
Friday Night Scores:
Carolina Forest
St. James
South Florence
Conway
Socastee
West Florence
Marlboro County
Myrtle Beach
Hartsville
Wilson
North Myrtle Beach
Darlington
Cheraw
Loris
Dillon
Aynor
Lake City
Marion
Waccamaw
Manning
Georgetown
Hanahan
Carvers Bay
Johnsonville
Hannah-Pamplico
Mullins
Latta
Andrews
East Clarendon
Kingstree
Chesterfield
Central
Green Sea Floyds
Lake View
Timmonsville
Lamar
Great Falls
McBee
Dillon Christian
Florence Christian
Greenwood Christian
Trinity-Byrnes
King’s Academy
Thomas Sumter
Pee Dee Academy
Williamsburg Academy
Robert E. Lee
Carolina Academy
Christian Academy of MB
Northside Christian
Seventy-First
Scotland (NC)
Fairmont (NC)
South Columbus (NC)
Jack Britt (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)