The Blitz – Week 8 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s Week 8 of the high school football season! The action beginning on Thursday with H-P at Johnsonville. Below are the games, scores, and highlights after the Blitz on Friday evening. All contests begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. The bottom school listed is the home team.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

Hannah-Pamplico 52
Johnsonville 60 (Final)

Latta 7
Lee Central 36 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:

Sumter
Carolina Forest

Conway
Socastee

North Myrtle Beach
West Florence – 7:05pm

Wilson
Myrtle Beach

Hartsville
South Florence

Dillon
Georgetown

Aynor
Loris

Camden
Lake City

Lakewood
Marlboro County

Andrews
Marion

Mullins
Latta

Andrew Jackson
Cheraw

Lake View
Timmonsville

CA Johnson
Lamar

Carvers Bay
CE Murray

Carolina Academy
Florence Christian

King’s Academy
Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian

Lee Academy
Christian Academy of MB

Heathwood Hall
Trinity Collegiate

Pinecrest
Scotland (NC)

Douglas Byrd
Lumberton (NC)

Fairmont (NC)
Red Springs – 7pm

