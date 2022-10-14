MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have hit Week 8 of the high school football season. Below are the scores & highlights from the night across our area. Home team is listed on the bottom.

Friday Night Scoreboard:

Socastee
Conway

Carolina Forest
Sumter

South Florence
Myrtle Beach

Wilson
West Florence

North Myrtle Beach
Hartsville

Waccamaw
Aynor

Georgetown
Loris

Manning
Dillon

Marlboro County
Lakewood

Darlington
Crestwood

Kingstree
Andrews

Lee Central
Marion

Cheraw
North Central

Johnsonville
East Clarendon

Latta
Lake View

Lamar
Hannah-Pamplico

Carvers Bay
Scott’s Branch

SCISA Scoreboard:

Andrew Jackson
Dillon Christian

Carolina Academy
Colleton Prep

Conway Christian
Lee Academy

Hammond
Trinity Collegiate

Hilton Head Christian
Pee Dee Academy

King’s Academy
Calhoun Academy

Wilson Hall
Florence Christian

North Carolina Scoreboard:

Lumberton (NC)
Douglas Byrd

Scotland (NC)
Pinecrest

Fairmont (NC)
East Bladen