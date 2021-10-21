The Blitz – Week 9 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have reached Week 9 of the high school football season! Below are the latest scores and highlights from both Thursday and Friday night’s action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The home team is listed on the bottom, each game begins at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Loris 35
Kingstree 6 (Final)
Aynor 12
Lamar 6 (Final/OT)
Waccamaw 20
Lake View 22 (Final/OT)
Carvers Bay 52
Hemingway 6 (Final)
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Socastee
Carolina Forest – 7pm
St. James
Sumter
Georgetown
Conway
Myrtle Beach
South Florence
West Florence
Darlington
Wilson
Hartsville
Andrews
Lake City
Mullins
Latta
North Central
Cheraw
Timmonsville
Johnsonville
Green Sea Floyds
Hannah-Pamplico
Dillon Christian
Christian Academy of MB
King’s Academy
Lee Academy
Spartanburg Christian
Florence Christian
Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning
St. Pauls
Fairmont (NC)
Scotland (NC)
Lee County