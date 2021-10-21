Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz – Week 9 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have reached Week 9 of the high school football season! Below are the latest scores and highlights from both Thursday and Friday night’s action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The home team is listed on the bottom, each game begins at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Loris 35
Kingstree 6 (Final)

Aynor 12
Lamar 6 (Final/OT)

Waccamaw 20
Lake View 22 (Final/OT)

Carvers Bay 52
Hemingway 6 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Socastee
Carolina Forest – 7pm

St. James
Sumter

Georgetown
Conway

Myrtle Beach
South Florence

West Florence
Darlington

Wilson
Hartsville

Andrews
Lake City

Mullins
Latta

North Central
Cheraw

Timmonsville
Johnsonville

Green Sea Floyds
Hannah-Pamplico

Dillon Christian
Christian Academy of MB

King’s Academy
Lee Academy

Spartanburg Christian
Florence Christian

Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning

St. Pauls
Fairmont (NC)

Scotland (NC)
Lee County

