The Blitz – Week 9 scores and highlights

JOHNSONVILLE (WBTW) - In what was the largest scoring game of the season, Johnsonville running back Daquan Burroughs shined to help the Golden Flashes pick up a big win. The junior ran for 297 yards on 28 carries and scored 5 touchdowns in their 60 to 52 victory over state ranked Hannah-Pamplico.

Burroughs also won our weekly award as a sophomore in 2020 and is one of the top running backs in the Pee Dee. He was out sick during practice on Thursday, so we'll get that plaque out to him soon!