The Blitz Week 9 – Scores and Highlights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest scores and all the highlights from week 9 of the high school football season across our portion of the Carolinas.

Thursday Scores:

Myrtle Beach 43
Wilson 30 (Final) – Seahawks are Region 6-4A Champs

Pinecrest (NC) 36
Scotland County (NC) 28 (Final)

Friday Scores:

Socastee
South Florence

Conway
St. James

West Florence
Carolina Forest

North Myrtle Beach
Hartsville

Marlboro County
Darlington

Aynor
Loris

Dillon
Lake City

Marion
Cheraw

Waccamaw
Academic Magnet

Georgetown
Bishop England

Mullins
Andrews

Hannah-Pamplico
Latta

Kingstree
Johnsonville

Carvers Bay
East Clarendon

Carolina Pride
Chesterfield

McBee
Timmonsville

Lamar
Great Falls

Hemingway
Green Sea Floyds

Trinity-Byrnes
Florence Christian

Dillon Christian
Christian Academy of MB

Williamsburg Academy
King’s Academy

Fairmont (NC)
Red Springs (NC)

Lumberton (NC)
Richmond (NC)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Trending Stories