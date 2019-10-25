The Blitz Week 9 – Scores and Highlights

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) - Hartsville product Darian McMillan was a huge contributor in the Red Foxes big win over Wilson, 55 to 13 last week. McMillan ran for 111 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in an offensive burst for Jeff Calabrese and his team. Hartsville also handed Wilson it's first defeat of the 2019 season.

Hartsville will battle North Myrtle Beach at home on Friday night at 7:30pm in another Region 6-4A contest.