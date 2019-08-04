Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Football Preview

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Saints come into the 2019 season with a new intensity around the team stemming from new head coach Brandon Eason.

Eason, a former division three football player comes to the school after coaching football in Florida. If you head to the Saints game this fall expect a new energy on both offense and defense. Offensively the Saints plan on controlling the tempo and defensively want to be physical on each level.

Even though the team went through a winless 2018 the bar is set high with double digit returners and a new mentality this fall.

2018 record: 0-9
Head Coach: Brandon Eason, 1st Season
Key Player: Nikko Coriell LS/C/MLB and Vinny Pellelgrino WR/S
2019 First Game: Friday, August 30 at Williamsburg Academy – 7:30pm

