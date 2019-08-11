Hemingway Football Preview

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — For the third straight season the Hemingway Tigers will enter the year with a new head coach as Charlie Richards will take the headset this fall.

Richards knows the area and the expectations surrounding the Tigers program after graduating from Carvers Bay. Along with a new head coach the Tigers will need to replace stars Darius “JuJu” Williams and Darius Taylor.

Along with running the ball regularly with running back Jameanie Washington Coach Richards wants the team to buckle down on special teams and focus on the fundamentals.

2018 record: 8-6 , lost to Green Sea Floyds in the Lower State Championship

Head Coach: Charlie Richards, 1st Season

2019 First Game: Friday, August 23 vs Lamar – 7:30 P.M.