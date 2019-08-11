Marlboro County Football Preview

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — After two decades the Marlboro County Bulldogs will have a new coach in 2019 but the same gritty mentality that they’ve always been known for.

Bobby Collins takes over for Dean Boyd after 22 season. Collins coached the last five seasons at Lancaster High School in the Midlands. That’s not the only change coming to the Bulldogs as the team will need to find a replacement for star quarterback Elijah Blair.

The Bulldogs this season on offense want to focus on first downs and being consistent. On defense Coach Collins wants to do all he can to prevent the big plays that were back breakers in 2018.

2018 record: 6-5, lost to Myrtle Beach in Round 1

Head Coach: Bobby Collins, 1st Season

2019 First Game: Friday, August 23 at Ridgeland-Hardeeville – 7:30 P.M.