The King’s Academy Football Preview

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The King’s Academy Lions enter 2019 with a chip on their shoulders following a 1-8 season in 2018 and return a strong senior class that expects a playoff berth in 2019.

The Lions entered last season with high expectations but injuries all over the field dashed those dreams early on as they lost their first eight games on the season. Coming into 2019 the team returns seven players on offense and nine on defense. Coach Kieth Rogers is going into year six and has been with this senior class since the kids were in the 6th grade.

In order to find success this fall the team will need to stay away from the injury bug and execute their game plan as well as lean on the experience they have coming back.

2018 record: 1-8

Head Coach: Kieth Rogers, 6th season with the team

Key Player: RB/S Josh Mckenzie, OL/DL Hughes Milling, RB/OLB Jamie Knight & OL/DL Hayden Scott

2019 First Game: Friday, August 23 at Dorchester Academy – 7:30pm