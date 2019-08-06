“The King” Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, Bubba Wallace visit Darlington Tuesday

From left to right: Darlington Track President Kerry Tharp, Kyle Petty, Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The “King” himself and the owner of Richard Petty motorsports, hall of famer Richard Petty, along with former NASCAR driver, turned analyst Kyle Petty and current driver Bubba Wallace made a stop at the Darlington Raceway on Tuesday. Wallace unveiled his Labor Day weekend ride for the Southern 500.

His car will pay tribute to the late Adam Petty who died suddenly in the summer of 2000 in New Hampshire during practice laps for a NASCAR race. The orange, green, purple, and yellow all represent “Victory Junction.”



Victory Junction was the dream of Adam Petty, a fourth generation race car driver from the famous Petty family and a rising star in the sport. Adam’s passion for racing was equaled only by his compassion for others, especially children. Between races, he often visited children in pediatric hospitals. After his tragic death in a racing accident, Adam’s family and friends came together to realize his dream of a camp to serve children with serious medical conditions. Adam’s vision sprung to life when Victory Junction opened its gates in 2004. (Courtesy: Victory Junction)

It’s located in Randleman, North Carolina.

The 2019 edition of the Southern 500 will be on Sunday, September 1st at 6pm.