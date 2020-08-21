The King’s Academy football season preview

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The King’s Academy out of Florence will look to build on their 2019 performance after making the postseason for the first time in school history. Head coach Keith Rogers has 29 players on his roster, most are just freshman and sophomores, but are eager to prove they can compete in the SCISA 1A ranks.

Head Coach – Keith Rogers (7th season)

2019 record – 2-8 overall, lost in 1st round of the SCISA 1A playoffs

First Game – Friday, August 28 at home against Thomas Sumter Academy – 7:30pm