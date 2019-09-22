Breaking News Alert
Tigers Score Early And Often, Defeat Charlotte 52-10

Clemson outgained the 49ers 466 to 216 en route to their fourth win of the season.

CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) – No. 1/1 Clemson defeated Charlotte 52-10 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night in Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s 150th career game at Clemson University. The win extends Clemson’s (4-0, 2-0 ACC) school record win streak to 19 games, dating back to the start of the 2018 season. The Tiger defense held the 49ers (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) to 216 yards of total offense. 

Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, including a 58-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins on his first attempt of the game. Chase Brice connected with Joseph Ngata for a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The touchdown reception was Ngata’s first career touchdown reception. Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes all accounted for a rushing touchdown, respectively.  

Clemson’s defense showed once again why they are one of the best in the country, holding Charlotte to 63 passing yards. K’Von Wallace returned a 66-yard interception for six points in the first quarter, to give Clemson a 14-0 lead. It was Wallace’s fourth career interception and first career return for touchdown.

The Tigers will be back in action on Sept. 28 when they travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. for a matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Courtesy: Clemson Athletics

