Timmonsville football preview 2021

TIMMONSVILLE (WBTW) – Whirlwinds football coach and the town of Timmonsville police chief Thomas McFadden has called this, the most important season in school history. Reason being, the school is likely to close and consolidate with some of the other districts in Florence County in 2022. Making this, the final year for the Whirlwinds on all the athletic fronts.

Coach McFadden is a Timmonsville grad and played on a state championship team in the early 1990’s with the district. He’s passed that energy down to his group of kids and they are motivated and eager to be in the hunt for a playoff spot come November.

Head Coach: Thomas McFadden (3rd season)

2020 record: 1-4, did not make the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 – at Lamar – 7:30pm