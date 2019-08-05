Timmonsville Whirlwinds Football Preview

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Timmonsville Whirlwinds could have won 8 or 9 games in 2018 if the ball bounced their way or they had an extra possession here or there. The team lost 5 games by a touchdown or less and hope those fortunes will be reversed this fall. The Whirlwinds have a new coach in Thomas McFadden, but he’s no stranger to the program. He’s a Timmonsville grad from the mid 90’s and won a state championship as a player donning the blue, orange, and white. McFadden has also coached many of these kids at the middle school level, so the transition should be an easy one as they hope to find themselves back in the postseason and competing for a regional title in 2019.

2018 record: 5-6, 1-2 in region, lost in 1st round of the SCHSL 1A Playoffs

Head Coach: Thomas McFadden, 1st season

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 vs. East Clarendon – 7:30pm