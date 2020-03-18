Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

TAMPA (WFLA) — Six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady is going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Tampa Bay is expected to be the landing spot for Brady “barring anything unforeseen.”
Breaking: Tampa Bay is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring any unforeseen circumstances, sources tell @AdamSchefter and @JeffDarlington. pic.twitter.com/v6RrOhXJiS— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2020