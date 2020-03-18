Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady is going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Tampa Bay is expected to be the landing spot for Brady “barring anything unforeseen.”

Chris Meyers the voice of Buccaneers preseason football which you can only see on News Channel 8 tells WFLA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories