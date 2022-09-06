NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hundreds of athletes came to the Grand Strand over the Labor Day weekend to compete in Top Gun Sports’ annual softball and baseball tournaments at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

The competition began on Friday and ended with championship games on Monday.

Addison Stuart was chosen to be a part of the Top Gun Sports softball team.

“I was excited that I got picked, and then I was a little bit less excited that I had to play,” Stuart said. “But I’m still here, and I love all my teammates.”

Stuart’s team won four games before losing a fifth game that would have sent her team to the championship.

“We were undefeated, and then we lost our first bracket game 5-1,” Stuart said.

Top Gun picks top athletes from traveling teams across the Southeast to compete.

Parent Paul Thompson said the teams are filled with athletes who have never played together.

“They get to come out here and make new friends for life,” Thompson said. “My daughter still keeps in touch with girls from last year’s team, and she’s had a blast.”

Thompson said he and other parents cherish the sports memories they make with their children.

“I’m glad we got to do it,” he said. “It’s a long battle for the parents. We are out here four days dragging these girls around, but to see them doing what they love and having fun, that’s all worth it for all of us.”