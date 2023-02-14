MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, in conjunction with the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association, has named their coaching staffs for the 2023 event. Greer’s Will Young will be the head coach of the North squad, while Richland Northeast’s Walt Wilson has been selected to lead the South team.

This year’s game will be played on Saturday, December 9 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Wilson, who has been the head coach at Richland Northeast since 2021, previously served as the head coach at C.A. Johnson. Altogether, he has 31 years of coaching experience across the high school and college ranks.

Young was named the head coach at Greer in 2005 after spending two seasons as an assistant with the Yellow Jackets. He also also been a head coach at Travelers Rest and an assistant at both Clemson and Jacksonville State.

Young’s North staff will include the following coaches: Chris Arnoult (Mid-Carolina); Willie Fox (Wagener-Salley); Jeff Fruster (Daniel); Justin Garner (Palmetto); Reggie Shaw (Byrnes); and Bruce Dingler (Spring Valley).

Wilson’s South will include the following coaches: Ronnie Baker (Lake City); Corey Crosby (Bamberg-Ehrhardt); Scott Durham (Andrews); Jody Haltiwanger (Chapin); Dennie McDaniel (Stratford); and Tim Wash (Cane Bay).

Previously known as the North-South All-Star Football Game, the event began in 1948. It is one of the oldest high school all-star games in the country.

Courtesy: Touchstone Energy Bowl, Ian Guerin