Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl North/South All-Star game rosters released for game in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl makes history today – selecting South Carolina’s top high school football players for this year’s all-star game, to be played on December 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

“For the first time in its history, the best 88 players in the state will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl,” game director Scott Earley said. “The South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association are excited to witness these future collegiate stars in action. We believe, as always, that stars shine brighter at the beach.”

With the Touchstone Energy Bowl serving as the only fully sanctioned all-star game for the state’s high school seniors, it left the two respective staffs with high-caliber talent from every pocket of the state. There were two criteria for selection—that every region in each classification had to be represented and that a maximum of two players from each high school team could be selected.

Even with those mandates, the sky is the limit in 2021 for North coach Wayne Farmer of Calhoun County and Hanahan’s Art Craig, who will coach the South squad. The game is filled with players who’ve verbally committed to colleges around the country, including several to SEC and ACC programs.

The staff for each squad will arrive in Myrtle Beach on Monday, December 6, with players slated to join them the next day. Teams will then have four days of on-field preparation, film work and off-site activities before Saturday’s game.



Advance-purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $15. After Nov. 26 and at the stadium, tickets will cost $20 each. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the half-time presentation of the 2021 Mr. Football award.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, formerly the North-South Game, was first played in 1948, with last year’s cancellation being the only gap in its 73-year history. South Carolina’s electric cooperatives joined forces as the title sponsor in 2013.

Courtesy – Touchstone Energy Bowl North/South All-Star Game