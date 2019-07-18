Travis Etienne Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

DALLAS, TX (WBTW) — Clemson junior running back Travis Etienne was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list today awarded to the nations top running back each season.
Etienne was a finalist for the award in 2018 but was beaten out by eventual winner Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin). Last season Etienne impressed with over eight yards per carry to go on top of 1,658 yards and a FBS high 24 rushing touchdowns.
Fellow ACC running back A.J. Dillon who was a semi-finalist last season was also included on the list. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12 on ESPN.