Trinity-Byrnes Football State Championship Preview

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Trinity-Byrnes football team is back in the SCISA 2A state championship game for the first time in two seasons. In 2017, coming in as an underdog, they nearly upset First Baptist School, but fell in the end, 35-20. Last season they fell to Florence Christian in the semifinal round, 42-35. This go-around the guys are determined to get a state title.

Jared Amell and his team have won 12 games in a row. During that span, they have scored 42 or more points in each of their victories. The blue and black have a variety of playmakers on offense and may be one of, if not the fastest team in all of the SCISA league. They will seek to win the school’s first ever football championship in 4 days.

Game Info:

SCISA 2A State Championship Game

Saturday, November 23 – 7:30pm

Hilton Head Christian Academy vs. Trinity-Byrnes

Johnson Stadium, Benedict College, Columbia