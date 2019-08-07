Trinity-Byrnes Titans Football Preview

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Trinity-Byrnes Titans were one of 4 teams left with a chance at a state title in 2018 in the SCISA 2A League. But a loss in the semifinals to rival Florence Christian by a touchdown has left this year’s team “hungry” for more in 2019. Just 2 years ago, Jared Amell’s Titans played for a championship and that’s become the standard for the blue and white.

They haven’t had a losing season in nearly 8 years and that streak should continue through this fall as they aim to win a regional title and get back to Columbia in the middle of November for a shot at a championship.

2018 record: 11-2, loss in the SCISA 2A state semifinals to Florence Christian

Head Coach: Jared Amell

2019 first game: Friday, August 16th at First Baptist (Charleston) – 7:30pm