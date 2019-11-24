Trinity-Byrnes Wins First Football State Championship

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — After 14 long years as the head coach for Byrnes and now Trinity-Byrnes Jared Amell captured that elusive first state championship with an overtime win over Hilton Head Christian Academy.
The Titans jumped out to a 21 to 14 halftime lead before trailing by one entering the fourth and then tying late in the final quarter. The Titans had a chance to win in regulation with a time expiring field goal but the attempt missed.
In overtime it was Donovan Lambert that found the end zone to give the Titans the win following an Eagles interception the first time they touched the ball. Fellow running back Nick Jones capped off his career with over 280 yards on the ground to go along with five total touchdowns.