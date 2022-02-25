SUMTER (WBTW) – The Trinity Collegiate boys and girls basketball teams have each won over 20 games this winter, but tonight fell short in the playoffs. Each lost in the SCISA Class 3A state semifinals, thus ending their seasons. The boys were hopeful for a return trip to the state finals, after winning it all in 2021. Below are the scores and highlights.

SCISA Class 3A Girls Semifinal:

First Baptist 67

Trinity Collegiate 64 (Final)

SCISA Class 3A Boys Semifinal:

Augusta Christian 58

Trinity Collegiate 54 (Final)