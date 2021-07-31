Trinity Collegiate football preview 2021

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Just two years ago, the Trinity Collegiate football program won a state championship in the SCISA Class 2A ranks. Head coach Jared Amell moved his squad up to Class 3A and again they made the postseason in 2020. Now they are hoping for another run to the title in November.

They return two stars in Tre McLeod who will attend Furman and our reigning Blitz Player of the Year and running back Reggion Bennett who eclipsed nearly 2000 yards last fall. T-C has great leadership and experience and expects to make a run to the playoffs and possibly the state finals in November.

The Titans have a competitive schedule and will make a trip to Louisiana to play a regular season contest.

Head Coach: Jared Amell

2020 record: 4-6, 2-1 in SCISA Class 3A, Region 2, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20th vs. Charlotte Country Day School – 7:30pm