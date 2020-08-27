Trinity Collegiate School 2020 football preview

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Trinity-Byrnes now Trinity Collegiate school are ready for more success on the gridiron after winning the 2A state title last November in Columbia. They won the school’s first ever title, 55-49 over Hilton Head Christian.

This season head coach Jared Amell has about 6 or 7 kids returning on each side of the ball, which will be key. They are making the jump from 2A to 3A and will have to compete with the likes of state power Hammond if they want another state crown.

Head Coach: Jared Amell (2019 High School Blitz Coach of the Year)

2019 record: 13-2, 5-0 in region, won SCISA 2A state championship, 55-49 over Hilton Head Christian

First Game: Friday, September 4 vs. Pinewood Prep – 7:30pm