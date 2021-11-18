Trinity Collegiate state football championship preview

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Trinity Collegiate School Titans are back in a familiar spot. 2 seasons ago, they won the SCISA Class 2A state championship in Columbia. Now they compete in Class 3A and have the same goal in mind, to win it all again.

Jared Amell’s team will face the only school that handed them a loss this season, perennial power Hammond Skyhawks, who have won 4 consecutive titles and are undefeated again this fall.

Trinity will need D-1 recruits Reggion Bennett and Tre McLeod to play big roles on offense and defense in order to take down the top dawg in the state.

Game Information:

SCISA Class 3A State Championship:

Trinity Collegiate (11-1) vs. Hammond (12-0)

Friday, November 19 – 7pm

Charleston Southern – Buccaneer Field