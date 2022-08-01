DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Trinity Collegiate Titans were our only area team to advance to the state finals last season. The Titans made the SCISA Class 3A finals, but fell to Hammond in the end, 48-15. Jared Amell’s team will lose 2 key players in Reggion Bennett (Jacksonville State) and Tre McLeod (Furman) but return Bryson Scot and Matthew Warren.

They will be fast and athletic once again as they make the move from Class 3A up to Class 4A in SCISA. They’ll be the only local team in the classification.

Trinity Collegiate Info:

Head Coach: Jared Amell

2021 record: 11-2, 4-0 in Region 2-3A, lost in state finals to Hammond

2022 season opener: Saturday, August 13 at Thomas Heyward – 7:30pm