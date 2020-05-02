Two Grand Strand rivals team up in the NFL

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Socastee grad Hunter Renfrow and Conway’s Bryan Edwards are joining forces.

The two will make up the receiving core for the Las Vegas Raiders, after spending their childhood years as rivals.

“Three minutes after he got drafted, we were face-timing,’ said Renfrow a two-time National Champion at Clemson. ‘He was talking to his agent, but we saw each other in the background and just [went] crazy.'”

Renfrow was drafted in 2019 in the fifth round by the Raiders. He had a strong rookie season, with 49 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns.

Edwards was selected No. 81 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He finished his time at South Carolina as one of the most decorated wide receivers in program history. He sits at the top spot for consecutive games with a catch, career receptions, and receiving yards with over 3000.