(CBS SPORTS) – The 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin on Thursday in Brookline, Massachusetts, with a number of star-studded groupings set to take the course at The Country Club. Hot off his second PGA Tour victory of the season and 21st win overall, new favorite Rory McIlroy will look to get off on the right foot just as he did at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Former CCU golfer Dustin Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion. Phil Mickelson, a six-time runner-up in the U.S. Open, will play with fellow major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Shane Lowry at 1:47 p.m.

2022 U.S. Open tee times, Round 1 pairings

No. 1

6:45 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty

6:56 a.m. — Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (a)

7:07 a.m. — Troy Merritt, William Mouw (a), Andrew Putnam

7:18 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

7:29 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

7:51 a.m. — Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Noren

8:02 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

8:13 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad (a), Grayson Murray

8:24 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes

8:35 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira

8:46 a.m. — Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan

8:57 a.m. — Caleb Manuel (a), Keith Greene, Ben Silverman

12:30 p.m. — Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak

12:41 p.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

12:52 p.m. — Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris

1:03 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen

1:14 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m. — Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee

1:36 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1:47 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

1:58 p.m. — Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima (a), Nick Taylor

2:09 p.m. — Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap (a), Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. — Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox

2:31 p.m. — Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott

2:42 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, Charles Reiter (a)

No. 10

6:45 a.m. — Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley

6:56 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett (a)

7:07 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling

7:18 a.m. — David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim

7:29 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez

7:40 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

7:51 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

8:02 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise

8:13 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd (a), Stewart Cink

8:24 a.m. — Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

8:35 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma

8:46 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi (a), Harry Hall

8:57 a.m. — Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

12:30 p.m. — Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

12:41 p.m. — Maxwell Moldovan (a), Yannik Paul, MJ Daffue

12:52 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

1:03 p.m. — Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton

1:14 p.m. — Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

1:25 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. — Luke List, Austin Greaser (a), Corey Conners

1:47 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

1:58 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed

2:09 p.m. — Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert

2:20 p.m. — Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz (a), Davis Shore

2:31 p.m. — Daijiro Izumida, Adrien Dumont de Chassart (a), Sebastian Soderberg

2:42 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller