U.S. Open tee times released, tournament begins on Thursday

Former CCU golfer Dustin Johnson tees off in the afternoon on Thursday, seeking his 2nd win at the U.S. open.

Tee times for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot are out, and there are some absolutely loaded groups for what will almost assuredly be the toughest test of golf this season. The USGA always creates interesting trios, and that’s true again this year with most of the best players in the world in attendance at the season’s first major championship.

The threesome of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa headlines the groups — how often do you think Tiger has been the third-best ball-striker in his group? — but it’s far from the only tee time worth keeping an eye on this week. Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Justin Rose will play together on Thursday and Friday as well. So will Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. World No. 2 Jon Rahm is grouped with Phil Mickelson and Paul Casey.

The group that maybe most intrigues me is the Oklahoma State trio of Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff. It seems unlikely that any of them would win the event this year, but all three are currently ranked in the top 50 in the world and should be expected to make the cut.

Check out the tee times for Thursday’s first round of action at Winged Foot below and keep it locked here to CBS Sports for up-to-the-minute coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open throughout the week. All times Eastern

2020 U.S. Open tee times, Thursday pairings

Hole No. 1

6:50 a.m. — Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox

7:01 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, J.T. Poston

7:12 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman

7:23 a.m. — Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

7:34 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson

7:45 a.m. — Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:56 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

8:07 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

8:18 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

8:29 a.m. — Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa

8:40 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott

8:51 a.m. — Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki

12:10 p.m. — Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim

12:21 p.m. — Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

12:32 p.m. — Lukas Michel, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

12:43 p.m. — Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:54 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1:05 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry

1:16 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

1:27 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

1:38 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

1:49 p.m. — Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

2:00 p.m. — Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer, Alex Noren

2:11 p.m. — Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

Hole No. 10

6:50 a.m. — Danny Balin, Greyson Sigg, J.C. Ritchie

7:01 a.m. — Ricky Castillo, Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan

7:12 a.m. — Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays, Jason Kokrak

7:23 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein

7:34 a.m. — Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen

7:45 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

7:56 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

8:07 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

8:18 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker

8:29 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners

8:40 a.m. — Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu, Justin Harding

8:51 a.m. — Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer

12:10 p.m. — Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore

12:21 p.m. — Jim Herman, John Pak, Thomas Pieters

12:32 p.m. — Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley

12:43 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

12:54 p.m. — Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson

1:05 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

1:16 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

1:27 p.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

1:38 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

1:49 p.m. — Shugo Imahira, Ben An, Takumi Kanaya

2:00 p.m. — Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin

2:11 p.m. — Stephen Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui

