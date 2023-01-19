CONWAY, S.C. – Josh Uduje scored a career-high 26 points and Essam Mostafa added 20 points as Coastal Carolina pulled away in overtime for a 93-84 win over Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center.

Uduje and Mostafa were aided by point guard Antonio Daye, who had 15 points, and Kylan Blackmon, who came off the bench for a career-high 12 points, all in the second half.

The difference came in the extra period, where the junior forward Mostafa made a layup to put Coastal in front to stay at 81-80. It was the 12th lead change of the game, and it started a 14-1 run for the Chants, with Daye putting his mark on the win with four points and two assists down the stretch. Uduje, a sophomore guard, finished the run with a breakaway dunk before the Mountaineers got a three-pointer at the end.

Coastal improved to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the conference and avenged a one-point loss to Appalachian State, 63-62, earlier in the month.

“Our team was resilient. I thought we had it in regulation,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “I applaud our team because they had the momentum. Mostafa was a monster down low, and those three-pointers by Uduje and Blackmon (in overtime) were big too. This was a big win.”

Coastal continues its three-game home stand at 2 p.m. ET Saturday with a league game against South Alabama and then welcomes Chicago State on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.