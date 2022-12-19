CONWAY, S.C. – Sophomore Josh Uduje scored 19 points, but his effort was not enough as Coastal Carolina (6-5) fell to the College of Charleston 83-69 in the Chants’ final game before the Christmas break.



Essam Mostafa added his eighth double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. It was also the 30th double-double of his career.



Playing in just his second game of the season, Antonio Daye scored 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, while also going 7-of-9 at the free throw line. He also finished tied for the team-high honors in assists with three and added five rebounds.



The College of Charleston shot 42.6 percent (26-of-61) from the field, but it was their 14-of-37 from beyond the three-point line that was the difference in the contest.

The Chants finished the game shooting 41.5 percent (27-of-65) from the field but only managed to knock down five of their 18 three-point field goals for 27.8 percent. The Chants, one of the top shooting free throw teams in the nation, did not have a good night at the charity stripe, only hitting 10- of-17 for 58.8 percent.



CCU will take the next five days off for the Christmas holidays before retuning to campus to begin preparations for the Sun Belt Conference season. The Chants will start conference play at home hosting Louisiana on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. ET. CCU will then host Georgia Southern on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m.